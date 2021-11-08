Charlotte-based Speedway Motorsports announced it plans to acquire Dover Motorsports, the parent of Dover International Speedway, in a deal worth an estimated $131.5 million.
Speedway owns eight NASCAR tracks, including Charlotte, Bristol, and Atlanta, while Dover Motorsports operates the "Monster Mile" along with one in Nashville that Dover's fall race was transferred to in 2021.
In a statement, Dover Motorsports President and CEO Denis McGlynn said the move was necessary for Dover and Nashville to remain competitive in NASCAR.
"While this marks the end of our 52 years as an independent operator in NASCAR,” said McGlynn, “our future advancement is best secured by joining forces with a major player in the sport and we are happy to be able to become part of the Speedway Motorsports family and to be able to work with Marcus Smith as NASCAR embraces its future.”
Dover Speedway has formed a special committee to review the definitive agreement, with Speedway expecting to close the deal before the end of 2021.
Under the current terms, Dover Motorsports stockholders would receive $3.61 per share in cash. Holders of approximately 57.5% of the shares of Motorsports, with 92% of the voting power, have agreed to tender their shares.
The deal would represent a further consolidation of ownership in NASCAR, as Speedway competes with International Speedway Corporation, which operates 13 tracks including Daytona.
Dover Speedway opened in 1969, and is scheduled to host its NASCAR tripleheader from April 29-May 1, 2022, along with the Firefly Music Festival.