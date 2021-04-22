On Earth Day, students of the Charter School of Wilmington hosted lawmakers and activists at a pep rally celebrating the public introduction of legislation they all helped create.
House Bill 220, fittingly numbered after the classroom in which the CSW's Eco Alliance was founded, introduces a constitutional amendment which would protect all Delawareans' rights to a clean, safe, healthy environment.
"This upcoming bill is truly a culmination of all of our efforts at Charter," said student and Eco Alliance president David Yan. "Today, I want everyone to show the world that we students really do care about the environment."
As a constitutional amendment, HB220 would need to be supported through two consecutive legislative sessions before being added to the state's Bill of Rights.
"The work of students is so important as we talk about our environment and protecting it," said state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Dist. 26). "Shout out to all of you for making your voices heard and making an impact supporting our environment. The UN told us that we have less than 10 years before the impacts of climate change are irreversible."
Neha Veeragandham, another Charter student and Eco Alliance member, recounted her experiences during her work encountering adults who have apologized for the state of the world she and her compatriots find themselves inheriting.
"Personally, in the past couple of days, so many people have come up to me from older generations and said they feel so sorry for us because they left us with this world," she said. "I just don't want to be that same person in the park coming up to a kid 20 years from now saying, 'I'm sorry we didn't do good enough for you.'"
Echoing those apologies, activist Kerri Evelyn Harris said this group of students won't have to do that as often, because it is evident how they will succeed where those before them have fallen short.
"I want to apologize for my generation, and generations prior, for giving you an uphill battle to win--but it is a winnable battle. You guys can make this happen," Evelyn Harris said. "A Green Amendment is going to make it better for your generations, and generations going forward, in ways that we were never able to do it in the past."
Delaware Riverkeeper and one of the key figures in moving Green Amendment legislation forward around the country, Maya van Rossum, said the First State isn't the first on this issue, but she's hoping it will join the ranks of a growing movement.
"Having a constitutional amendment that recognizes and protects the inalienable rights of all the people of Delaware to a clean and healthy environment is so vitally important," she said. "With today's announcement, Delaware becomes the 12th state to announce a Green Amendment proposal. So it's really on the cutting edge of this national movement that I've started, which is really powerful and really important."
While the students will have to wait for the legislation they helped create be introduced and brought before Delaware lawmakers, teacher and Eco Alliance club leader Stephanie Messinger beamed while describing how much her students have already accomplished.
"These kids are absolutely amazing," she said. "They have just put themselves at the center of this issue and really pushed for change at our school, in our state of Delaware. Many of them serve on the Youth Environmental Summit. I just couldn't be more proud of them. They are who I think is going to lead us in the future to get these problems solved in our environment, in our communities."