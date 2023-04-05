A new charter school based in Georgetown, which was scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, has received state permission to delay its opening by a year.
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick approved the request from the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence (BASSE).
According to state officials the school needs more time to add students.
By law, charter schools must have 80-percent of their enrollment by April 1st to operate the following academic year.
According to the Department of Education, the school was 76 students short of its goal of 200 6th and 7th graders.
The state said the 124 students who had enrolled in BASSE for this fall can attend their home feeder schools for the 2023-24 academic year or apply to choice into another school with remaining capacity.
The school is named for Bryan Stevenson, the Milton native who is the founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a human rights organization in Montgomery, Alabama.
The tentative opening day is now scheduled for September, 2024.