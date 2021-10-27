The Atlantic 10 Conference announced they will hold their women's basketball tournament in Wilmington, creating a homecoming for several of Delaware's most-recent girls basketball stars.
The A-10 announced a multi-year agreement to hold the 14-team championship at the 2,500-seat Chase Fieldhouse (formerly 76ers Fieldhouse), making them the first NCAA Division 1 conference to hold a major tournament at the home of the Blue Coats.
Four recent all-state high school basketball players compete in the Atlantic 10: La Salle's Michelle Kozicki (Padua), Rhode Island's Yanni Hendley (Ursuline), and UMASS's Bernyah Ward (St. Elizabeth) and Stefanie Kulesza (Conrad).
In addition, Richmond assistant Jeanine Radice spent 21 years as an assistant at the University of Delaware, including the 2012-13 Sweet 16 team led by Elena Delle Donne.
The 2022 championship begins on Wednesday, March 2 with first-round games. The semifinals on March 5 will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, with the March 6 title game airing live on ESPNU.
The A-10 has sent 11 of their 14 schools to postseason play over the past five completed seasons.
Conference members include Davidson, Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, URI, Richmond, St. Joe's, St. Louis, St. Bonaventure, UMASS, and VCU.
The conference did not announce how many years the agreement with the Chase Fieldhouse will last. Their last neutral site was the Richmond Coliseum, which they ran from 2014-2018.