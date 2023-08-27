A man and woman were booked on several charges after Delaware State Police went to a convenience store to check on the woman's welfare and found drugs and a gun in her minivan.
Troopers were called to the Royal Farms on West Lebanon Road in Dover Saturday morning for a report of a driver slumped over the wheel of a Dodge Caravan in the store's parking lot, police said.
The cops found Jenny Fagan of Felton slumped over the wheel with a needle in her arm, and police say there was crack cocaine on the driver's seat.
Fagan got out of the vehicle so paramedics could treat her, and when passenger Antonio Malloy of Frederica got out, a search of the van turned up prescription pills, suspected heroin, cocaine, meth, crack, a loaded handgun reported stolen by Camden police, and some ammunition.
There were also 4 warrants out for Fagan's arrest, and troopers took her and Malloy to Troop 3 and charged the pair with drug and weapons offenses, and Fagan was charged with DUI.
She's in the Baylor Women's Prison, and Malloy is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution.