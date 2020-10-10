It's a dream come true for a 14-year-old Middletown girl--she's one of her high school's cheerleaders, and that's something special.
Kayla Kosmalski couldn't believe it when she found out she'd be a member of Middletown High School's junior varsity cheerleading squad this season.
"I was freakin' out, I was so happy, and I was about to lose my mind over that," said Kosmalski.
A video of Kayla, who has Down Syndrome, reacting to making the squad went viral and landed her on the Today Show and Good Morning America.
Kayla was surprised when she learned she'd achieved her goal, and was grateful for the help of her mother, Amy.
"I can't thank you enough for doing this for me," said Kayla Kosmalski.
Amy Kosmalski said her daughter's dream coming true is important, not just for the chance to cheer on the Cavaliers.
"As a mom, you always want your child to belong, right? not just be included, but to truly belong and be a part of something bigger than her, and this is it--this is that moment for her to belong in high school," said Amy Kosmalski.
Kayla will indeed be a part of the action, supporting her teams.
"Go Cavs!!" said Kayla.