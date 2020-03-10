Delaware Governor John Carney and University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis joined with Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano to officially open the company's new innovation center in Newark on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Known as the Discovery Hub, Vergnano said they are proud of the building and they are proud it's in Delaware.
"With every investment in the future of Chemours we are reaffirming our commitment to this state."
The 312-thousand square foot facility took two years to construct and is located at the University's STAR campus on the site of the former Chrysler plant.
There are more than one-hundred individual laboratories in the building which will house over three hundred workers.
According to Chemours, the Discovery Hub is not only one of the largest R&D centers in the state of Delaware but also within the chemical industry.