Chemours is launching a new program aimed at investing in under-resourced communities, where it operates, to promote STEM education and opportunities for middle school students, including in Wilmington.
Officials unveiled the program, called ChemFEST (Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology School Partnership Program), at their Rodney Square headquarters on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Chemours spokesperson Alvenia Scarborough said the company wants to grow a more inclusive and diverse STEM workforce to meet the needs of the next two decades.
"Where we will provide schools with our financial support, with our volunteer support, with lab equipment and school curriculum, in order to give more kids exposure to opportunities for STEM education," said Scarborough.
"In the next twenty years there's going to be more than 800-thousand openings for jobs in STEM related fields."
The ChemFEST school partnership model will be customized to meet the needs of each school and local community where the company maintains a footprint.
Locally, Chemours announced it's donating four-million dollars to become the named benefactor for EastSide Charter School's new 24,000 square foot community STEM facility, expected to be completed by summer 2023.
The company will also fund a 250-thousand dollar Chemours STEM Discovery Capstone Program for eighth grade students at Serviam Girls Academy.
That program will begin at the start of the 2022 school year and continue for more than sixty students over four years.
The company also continues to fund its Future of Chemistry Scholarship program.