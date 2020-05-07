Chester County fire police officers have been hit by vehicles at three recent emergency scenes, and they're now asking for the public's cooperation to help keep things safe.
Fire police officers are deployed to help set up lane or road closures, and direct people to detours at crashes, fires, and other emergency scenes.
Steven Hall is a 24-year veteran of the Avondale Fire Company Fire Police squad, who said he was helping out in New Garden Township, when he said a driver wouldn't accept the fact she could not go onto a closed road.
"I pulled one of my Fire Police back, where I got struck with the mirror, and then all of a sudden another of my fire police got struck with the mirror. I pulled him back, and I stepped back, thank goodness another car wasn't coming. She took out our three cones and almost hit another four guys."
Hall said he only suffered minor bruising in the crash.
Other fire police officers also were struck on Route 841 in West Grove, and at the Old Baltimore Pike and Lake Street in London Grove Township in recent months, according to Hall.
In comparison, Chester County fire police were hit by vehicles at three scenes in all of 2019.
While some of it is frustration about having to find alternate, time-consuming routes, Hall said another worry is distracted driving.
"People are not paying attention. They're on their phone, they're talking, they get tunnel vision, they see flashing lights, and don't really care about us standing out there. People need to start paying attention to fire police officers, and to emergency people."
Hall said despite the recent crashes, he has no interest in stopping his 24-year run at emergency scenes.
"They won't scare me away because it keeps my brothers and my guys at the firehouse safe."
Fire police vehicles flash blue lights in Pennsylvania and Maryland, while they can have red and blue lights in Delaware. Hall said if you see one of them, there's a simple way you can help them, help you, and other workers at the scene.
"Slow down, pay attention, if you don't know [your way], pull up to us, roll your window down, or wave to us, and we'll help you out."