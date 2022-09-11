A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County.
The 51-year-old was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
His bike rear-ended another bike that had slowed down, and the collision led to the victim losing control of his bike, which swerved into the southbound lane of Apple Grove School Road and into the path of the pickup truck.
The truck hit the bike, which went under the truck along with its rider, and the severely-injured victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
The pickup truck driver, who police say couldn't have avoided the crash, wasn't hurt.
The accident, which is still under investigation by Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit, shut down Apple Grove School Road for about 3 and a half hours.