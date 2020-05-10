Investigators are looking into the cause of a Saturday morning fire that heavily damaged a house and landed a woman in the hospital.
Firefighters were dispatched to Carole Road in Chestnut Hill Estates around 9 a.m. Saturday and found a house ablaze, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
In addition, a 43-year-old woman was suffering from smoke inhalation.
County Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and took her to Christiana Hospital, where she's in stable condition.
Damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.