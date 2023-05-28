Former NFL players are helping the state of Delaware to locate missing children sooner rather than later.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, former Eagle Jeremiah Trotter and Hall of Famer Randy White announced the new initiative last week. The state will get around 156,000 at-home child ID kits.
Data shows that 58 children went missing last year in Delaware.
The National Child Identification Program will provide the kits and they are free for all Delaware families. The kits feature an inkless fingerprint solution, DNA storage, a place for medical and dental records, and a section to provide a child's physical description.
“When a child goes missing, every second counts,” Hall-Long said. “These ID kits provide law enforcement with a new tool to locate missing children more quickly and provide Delaware families with the ability to be better prepared for the unimaginable. This partnership will help reunite families and save lives.”
“As a father and grandfather, few things are scarier than a missing child,” White said. “It is an honor to partner with Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long to protect the children in my home state of Delaware. Just as I was a defender on the field during my time with the Dallas Cowboys, Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long is a strong defender of Delaware’s children and families. This state is lucky to have her on their team,”
“The safety of children in Delaware is paramount. When a child goes missing, every second counts. There is nothing more important than bringing them home. Having the Child ID Kit information available allows law enforcement and the community to focus on locating the child. These Child ID Kits are another tool to help keep them safe and allow parents to be proactive in our shared efforts to protect our children.” Delaware Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Nathaniel McQueen Jr. said.
“As a father and educator, I am grateful for this tool,” Delaware Education Secretary Mark Holodick said “When a child is missing, the speed at which we are able to respond is paramount. If families have these kits at home and prepared for an emergency, they will help law enforcement move as quickly as possible.”
“I am humbled by the dedication that Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long and Delaware’s state leaders have in serving the families of Delaware. It is a blessing to launch the Delaware Child Identification Program with her today and I look forward to providing this great gift of safety to all K-12 students this fall,” National Child Identification Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire said.