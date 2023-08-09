A 3-year old child was hit and killed by a pick up truck on South State Street in Camden on Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023.
Delaware State Police say the boy was hit around 4 p.m. while running across the street towards the Allen Frear Elementary School.
The pick up truck, described as a 2014 white Chevy Silverado, fled the scene, however, investigators said they have contacted the driver, an 18-year old from Smyrna.
No charges have yet been announced.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact Detective J. Lane at Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8457 or the Troop 3 desk line at 302-697-4454.