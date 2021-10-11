Delaware State Police are investigating an accident Sunday evening, October 10, 2021, in which a 3-year-old was killed and his 6-year-old brother was injured.
Trooper said the two fell off the running boards of a pick-up truck driven by their 13-year-brother at a residence on Red Lion Road.
Police, firefighters, and New Castle County paramedics rushed to the scene around 7:15 p.m. on October 10, 2021.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital and the six-year-old was being treated for his injuries.
Investigators determined the teen was driving the pickup across the front yard of the property and stopped at a driveway.
It was then that the two children climbed onto the running boards.
Police said the teenager yelled at them to get off, and thinking they had done so, started driving again.
It's believed the 3-year-old was run over by a back wheel.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing an investigation into the incident.