A 9-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Newark Saturday night, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Newark Police, the child was struck by a Jeep Patriot around 9 p.m. on July 11, 2020, along East Cleveland Avenue in the area of Winner Boulevard. The juvenile was conscious at the scene, but transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said it was determined the child wasn't in a crosswalk at the time, while with a parent walking two dogs. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.