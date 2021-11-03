Providers in Delaware can begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 in Delaware immediately, if they have the supply.
The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control gave final approval for an emergency use authorization for the pediatric vaccine Tuesday.
"This is a milestone day for us all of in this pandemic," Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, told WDEL.
The vaccine dosage has been reduced to a one-third dose for children under age 12. It's still a two-dose regimen.
Clinical trials in 3,000 children showed the vaccine to be 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in kids ages 5-11. Any side effects identified in the trials were similar to what adults experienced. Rattay hopes that eases parents' concerns around safety, which she said were identified in state surveys.
"No serious side effects, which is great. Not surprisingly, a lot of the kids got a sore arm, which we certainly expect. A little bit of redness, swelling, occasionally, fatigue, but overall very well tolerated, no evidence of myocarditis," said Rattay. "These trial results are very positive and very exciting."
Rattay said one argument she hears against vaccination--that children don't suffer serious impacts from COVID--doesn't hold up.
"As a pediatrician, I so wholeheartedly disagree with that. Almost 800 kids have died [nationally] from COVID. It's in the top 10 causes of death for kids in this age group over the past year. Many kids have been hospitalized, and many more are suffering from longer-term effects of COVID...it's really important to try to avoid getting this infect."
Rattay added--she's "extremely concerned" by a drop in uptake of the vaccine among adolescents ages 12 to 17.
"We have about 60% of that 12-17 population that's had one dose. A little over 50% that's had two doses, so we have a large amount, a large proportion of that adolescent population that is not protected--so that is a big concern."
As many as 77,500 children became eligible to be vaccinated with this latest announcement, and while the state said there will be an adequate vaccine supply, it may take providers a few days to get pediatric inoculations up and running.
"With this smaller dose, comes new orange-colored vials, and we have just received a little bit, 8,700 doses in our warehouse. But we'll be getting a lot more over the coming days," said Rattay.
Vaccine providers should not use existing doses of the Pfizer vaccine in lesser amounts for children ages 5-11.
"It's a different vial, it's a different amount of diluent that's added to it, so the FDA is very clear--don't use what you have in existence, use these new orange vials for this pediatric population," she said.
Parents are urged to first contact their pediatrician's office about vaccination, but pediatric vaccine dosages are also available at DPH sites:
- Canby Park: 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
- University Plaza, 256 Chapman Road, Suite 100, Newark, DE 19702
- Blue Hen Corporate Center: 655 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901
- Georgetown Plaza: 19 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown, DE 19947
A limited number of large-chain pharmacies will inoculate children until vaccine supply opens up.
"It will be available at many pediatric health care providers, many pharmacies over the coming days and weeks," said Rattay.
Written parental consent is required for anyone 18 or younger.
"We are seeing a lot of parents and kids that are really excited to get the vaccine--they've been waiting for this for a long time; they want to get back to normal; they don't want to get infected; they want to celebrate the holidays and hug grandpa," said Rattay.
For a complete list of locations where vaccines are available, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine.