Dancing 'til they drop, the 5th largest college dance marathon in the nation, UDance returns to the University of Delaware for its 15th year, looking to rebound from a down year impacted by a global pandemic ad continue their efforts raising funds to combat childhood cancer.
"We dance for 12 hours, starting at 9 a.m. and completing our marathon at 9 p.m. with our final fundraising reveal of how much the dance community has raised for the entire year, so that's always a really exciting part of the event," said UDance's Emily Maher. "This year, due to COVID, we're also going to be having a 12-hour live stream, mimicking some of the many events we have in-person, so that everyone can tune in and still feel that the B+ attitude, and it's really exciting because it's the first year that we're getting to do something like that."
All funds raised provide "immediate and direct" financial aid through the Wilmington-based Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, which is currently the nation's largest provider of financial assistance to families affected by childhood cancer.
In its 15th year, the organization has raised almost $1 million annually since 2007, which is more impressive considering their first year the organization managed to raise on $8,000 and they had a down year last year as the pandemic settled in, bringing in only $1.7 million after setting their own record in 2019 with $2.2 million raised.
"It's definitely a huge number," she said. "We've helped 10,000 families with that number...the money that is raised today will be donated, checks written to families battling childhood cancer tomorrow."
Now, with positive signs of country crawling out of the pandemic, Maher hopes UDance can also come roaring back, because their beneficiaries haven't received a break from cancer just because a pandemic arrived.
"Of course COVID has impacted [fundraising,] but the money that we raised this year, I would say, is some of the hardest earned money, as we faced a lot of challenges," she said. "Children are still fighting childhood cancer and it's just absolutely amazing to see how much our community has stepped up and adjusted to these changes."
UDance takes place Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Events will be held all over the University of Delaware's campus to adhere to safety guidelines to combat spread of COVID-19. Those interested in contributing are urged to head to UDanceDE.org.