A dozen children went to Nemours Children's Hospital to get checked out following an accident involving their school bus on Monday morning, March 20, 2023.
The crash occurred at 8th and Spruce streets around 7:15 a.m.
Wilmington Police said the bus collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle which was then pushed up onto the sidewalk, and against a building.
Two of the twelve students from Kuumba Academy complained of minor injuries, but all of them went to the hospital to get checked out.
The bus driver was transported to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the crash.