"Wow, we've come this far with COVID, and she actually succumbed to something else."
That's how Pastor Tyrran Smith of Arise at Peninsula McCabe UMC in Wilmington describes the shock of losing his mother Denise Bradshaw on Thursday, just as she was on the tail end of a battle with the novel coronavirus.
"My mom was in good spirits. She was calling to us, she was talking to us, she was singing to us. Breakfast wasn't too good, but she did eat lunch and dinner. She was calling us 'I'm coming home soon.' That was on Wednesday, and by Wednesday afternoon she was getting a pain in her stomach and she said she couldn't move. I could see through FaceTime that this was a different kind of pain than the pain she went in with. When they did the CT scan and saw she was bleeding within her stomach, and I thought 'wow, we've come this far with COVID, and she actually succumbed to something else.' That's the hardest part that I'm trying to grasp. She's fighting something that people are dying from, and she had made it through the woods."
That's why Pastor Smith and his sister Ta'Tra are speaking out about their experience watching their mother fight COVID-19 because they couldn't do it in-person. Ta'Tra said when you are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, you're admitted, alone.
"My mom lived with me, and it was tough to not be able to see her here physically in the home, and then I couldn't go be with her. I can't touch her or see here. Thank goodness she had her cell phone so we could FaceTime with her day-by-day. That's the hardest part, you're helpless. Your loved one is going through so much, and they need your touch, and your encouragement, and your love, and we could only provide that through a screen."
Ta'Tra said there was reason for optimism, and then it was cruelly taken away.
"She had gotten over the worst part, the lung failure, she was breathing better, her oxygen was steady, her fever broke, her blood pressure was fine, and she had a reaction to one of the medicines, and that caused her to succumb."
Pastor Smith wants this to be a call-to-action for everyone in the community.
"I want people to take this to a place of strong concern, meaning they follow everything from the CDC, the government, and officials in the city of Wilmington. Take it to heart that this COVID-19 does not have an age limit, and when I say take it serious, take it to a place you value your life. You keep yourself safe, you go outside with your mask and you're wearing your gloves, and washing your hands, and following all of the guidelines."
Also on Pastor Smith's advice list, make sure your family is okay, the safe way.
"If you are well and you have family members who have underlying conditions, keep them in the house. You go do the food shopping, cook for them, be support for them. This is the time the community needs to pull together for us to not only fight this, but fight to win."
According to Ta'Tra, 63-year-old Denise Bradshaw had "lived her best life" for 16 years since retiring from General Chemical, where she worked for 26 years as a materials handler, including operating a forklift.
"My mom was everybody's mom, everybody's sister, everybody's confidant. My mother was the therapist you never knew you needed. She loved so hard, which is why we are able to smile. We were so close to our mom, that because she is physically gone, we are rejoicing because we can carry her in spirit. It is important that we stress treat each other right, love each other every day. We showed our mom love every single day. This is not happening to us in a state of guilt or worry. We are shocked and heartbroken, but we are good and extremely blessed because we did everything for our mom. We took her on many trips, she got on as many planes as she wanted to get on. She did everything, she was always looked for."
Then suddenly, in Denise's darkest hour, her children could only look from afar, as her greatest comeback came up agonizingly short.
Ta'Tra summed up her feeling in ten simple words.
"If you value your loved ones, please take it seriously."