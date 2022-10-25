Children's hospitals nationwide, including in Delaware, are seeing an increase in virus cases, including one that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is being seen at many health centers, including at Delaware's Nemours Children's Hospital.
Erica Byrne has four children, and said once one child got sick, she knew it was going to spread within her family.
"We were like sitting ducks just waiting for it."
Byrne's daughter ended up with the biggest health battle.
"Her (illness) turned into RSV, so she had it the worst of everyone, but it's just the congestion, the cough, and the fever."
Nemours Chief of Primary Care, Pediatrics, Dr. Jonathan Miller said symptoms can often resemble the common cold, but if things get more serious, it is time to schedule a telehealth or in-person visit.
"The main reason to seek medical addition with RSV are either because it's causing labored breathing or it's causing dehydration."
Dr. Miller said COVID mitigations including isolation may be helping this surge gain traction.
"We don't know all of the reasons why this is happening right now, but certainly the impact of the COVID pandemic and our responses to it like distancing, masking, and hand-washing have changed the seasonal patterns of typical viruses."
The CDC reports there are typically 58,000 hospitalizations and 500 deaths yearly connected to RSV for those under 5 years old.
The numbers jump to 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths for 65-and-older.
Last week, over 7,500 tests came back positive for RSV, a number which has jumped by about 1,000 each week since mid-September.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report