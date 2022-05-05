The Point-to-Point races at Winterthur have been limited the past two years due to pandemic restrictions, and before that in 2019, Race Director Jill Abbott said it was weather that interrupted the races.
"The event still went on, we ran two pony races and then we lost two track crossings," said Abbott. "We rebuilt one of them, but we couldn't get the second one rebuilt in time otherwise people would have been there until 10 o'clock at night."
But with the emergence from the pandemic they are ready to run this year on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Abbott said the rarity of having the races on Mother's Day adds to this year's event.
"I'm hoping that is a great reason for people to gather with friends and family on Mother's Day and make it a special coming out on Mother's Day," said Abbott.
Since it's been a few years for many race goers, Abbott has a primer of the day's events.
"We are hills and valleys, we have timber fences they will jump, and these timber fences are anywhere between three-and-a-half or so feet high," said Abbott, "so they will jump those fences seventeen times."
Tailgating, some of it rather extravagant, has always been a tradition at Point-to-Point along with the parade of carriages which will be back said Abbott, but with a new twist.
"We're going to stage and have them one day drive all on property which they've never done before," said Abbott.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with pony races at noon, the carriage parade at 1 p.m. and timber races starting at 2 p.m.