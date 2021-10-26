A pair of Christiana Fire Company EMTs were shook up after their ambulance crashed on Old Porter Road near Red Lion Road on Monday evening, October 25, 2021.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. as the ambulance was responding to another crash with injuries on Appleby Road.
The collision with a utility pole also brought down a power line and caused a localized power outage.
Christiana fire officials said the EMTs were treated and released from Christiana Hospital for minor injuries.
Delaware State Police is investigating the accident.