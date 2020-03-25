Christiana Care opened a donation drop off site Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020 in Newport for items to assist health care providers in the battle against COVID-19.
Nick Bradley from BrightFields Environmental Services said they heard about it by listening to WDEL's Rick Jensen show on Tuesday.
"I talked to our owner Marian (Young) and I said 'hey I know we have some extra ones in the shop can we spare some' and she said 'absolutely.'"
BrightFields donated four cases of Tyvek coveralls.
Tom Preston from Delaware Auto Salvage brought two vehicle loads, including a City Towing truck.
He said they've been collecting items through their own network of contacts.
"Hundreds and hundreds of pairs of safety glasses, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer."
The drop off location will be staffed Wednesday, March 25th through Friday, March 27th at 110 West Market Street in Newport from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are asked to put the items in the trunk or rear of their vehicle and to remain inside while volunteers take the donated items out.