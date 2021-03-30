A 16-year-old Christiana High School student was charged with bringing a stolen, loaded gun to school Monday, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, the juvenile was removed from the classroom around 9:30 a.m. on March 29, 2021, for "having an odor of marijuana." After a school administrator performed a search of the juvenile and found suspected marijuana, police said a search of his backpack was conducted, where a loaded handgun was discovered.
The School Resource Officer took possession of the weapon--discovering it was stolen after running a check--and approximately 4 grams of the suspected drug.
The juvenile was charged with the felonies carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon and controlled substance by a prohibited juvenile, receiving a stolen weapon, and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. He was additionally charges with the civil penalties possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $51,000 secured bond.