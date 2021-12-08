Charles Barkley played eight seasons of his Hall-of-Fame NBA Career in Philadelphia, but it was a Delaware landmark that has left a permanent impression on his family.
Barkley told co-host Ernie Johnson during an episode of his podcast "The Steam Room" that will be released this week that he named his daughter Christiana after Delaware's largest shopping mall.
Charles Barkley says he named his daughter after a mall in Delaware pic.twitter.com/AdJpFgoWjq— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 8, 2021
"There's a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I used to always go by, that's how she got her name, Christiana."
Johnson immediately had to get answers.
"Stop. You named your daughter after a mall, why?"
"I don't know, I just liked the mall," Barkley said.
Johnson responded in a way that many viewers of TNT's Inside the NBA would not be surprised to hear.
"You're a mess, man."
According to the New York Times, Christiana Barkley, who was born in 1989 when Charles was in Philadelphia with his wife Maureen, was married earlier this year. She is their only child.
Christiana worked at the time as a senior account manager at the Koppelman Group.
Charles Barkley did not detail if he spent much time at the old movie theatre, arcade, Wanamaker's, or Strawbridge and Clothier's that were anchors before the major Christiana Mall renovations of the past 15 years.