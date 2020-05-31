Christiana Mall will not reopen on June 1, as originally announced, due to a "safety precaution".
On its Facebook page, Christiana Mall has a graphic with two hands making the shape of heart and the message "we're opening June 1", then in next text under it, the message changes.
"UPDATE: As a safety precaution, we’ve made the decision to postpone our reopening. We look forward to welcoming back our community soon."
Malls are eligible to reopen under 30 percent capacity restrictions during Phase 1 of Delaware's reopening plan from COVID-19, but at least for now, Christiana Mall will not take part.