Christiana High School senior William Loat-Emory will be honored as part of Saturday night's "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020" special.
The Council of Chief State SChool Officers (CCSSO) and XQ Institute are joining forces for the presentation, that will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and other streaming platforms.
Loat-Emory's essay talked about his struggles after he was shot during an accident on July 4, 2016.
"I was just at the wrong place, wrong time and I became blind," Loat-Emory wrote in his essay, "but once I knew and realized I wasn't gonna be able to see again, I didn't let it stop me."
Loat-Emory went on to say he learned Braille in two weeks.
"I had a fear of dying, but once I got shot and became blind I didn't have that fear anymore. Because I had that saying 'No sight; no fear.' See, once I became blind, I didn't know what was coming towards me no more so I didn't have any fear. You just have to go with the motion".
Caesar Rodney Director of Theatre/Reading Specialist John Muller will also be honored in the special, that will feature former President Barack Obama and NBA star LeBron James.