Village of Christiana fire
Christiana Fire Company

Christiana firefighters were able to quickly control a fire in a townhouse Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Point Hamlet Road in the Village of Christiana, just down the road from Christiana Fire Company's main station.

Christiana fire officials say an engine and a tower ladder were on scene in less than a minute and were able to control the flames, and keep them from spreading to an adjoining unit.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.