Christiana firefighters were able to quickly control a fire in a townhouse Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020.
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Point Hamlet Road in the Village of Christiana, just down the road from Christiana Fire Company's main station.
Christiana fire officials say an engine and a tower ladder were on scene in less than a minute and were able to control the flames, and keep them from spreading to an adjoining unit.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.