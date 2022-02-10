ChristianaCare and Beebe Healthcare are loosening some visitation restrictions as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to drop in Delaware.
ChristianaCare announced that inpatients at Christiana, Wilmington, and Union hospitals may have one visitor at a time between 12-7 p.m., and can change throughout the day, and from day-to-day.
Those visitors must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours.
Outpatients and ambulatory service patients will be allowed one support person, also with the vaccination or test proof.
Visitors are asked to bring a medical, KN95, or N95-style mask, those not masked or wearing a cloth mask will be provided a medical mask.
Visitors must remain masked through the visit, including in the patient's room, and social distancing of six feet is requested.
Beebe is allowing one visitor for inpatients between 10 a.m.-9 p.m., but it has to be the same person throughout the day.
Patients being discharged will be allowed one visitor 30 minutes prior to discharge to help with care instructions.
A surgical mask is required, and will be provided if they do not have one.