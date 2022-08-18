ChristianaCare Health System has announced it will not be acquiring Crozer Health.
Christiana had signed a Letter of Intent back in February to acquire the four-hospital health system; but Christiana announced Thursday that negotiations with Crozer's parent company Prospect Medical Holdings had concluded without an agreement - citing a changing economic landscape.
Last month, ChristianaCare completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in southern Chester County - renaming it ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.