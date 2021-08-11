ChristianaCare's Chief Infection Prevention Officer defended her company's decision to institute a vaccine mandate for employees beginning next month.
Dr. Marci Drees told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show that the company had been considering an optional vaccination policy similar to how they handle flu shots, but rise of a COVID-19 variant changed their tact.
"What changed was the imminent danger that we saw with what is happening with the Delta variant and how it's spreading across the country, and that it's so highly transmissible. That really tipped the scale in our effort to balance the right to personal freedom with the right to safe workplace."
During a protest outside the hospital on Monday, Tori Malin, a nurse who gave her two-weeks notice last week following the vaccine mandate announcement, said she would like to see the hospital offer a stringent testing program for employees who didn't want to be vaccinated.
Drees said that would not be enough to best protect the hospital from infection.
"We know that vaccination is a much more effective prevention strategy than testing. Testing is only as good as the day that you're tested. If I'm tested today and I'm negative, I'm probably not infected, but I could be positive tomorrow, and then how many people could I potentially infect before the next time I'm tested in 1, 2 weeks? That's why we did not feel that would be an effective prevention strategy."
Jensen asked Dr. Drees about potential religious or health reasons why someone should not get the vaccine.
"There are actually few medical contraindications to getting a vaccine, but certainly we have a process to account for those," Drees said. "We're not going to require someone with a history of anaphylaxis to their first dose to get their second dose."
Drees also responded to concerns about the vaccines all still being in emergency authorization status.
"Hundreds of millions of doses have been given -- billions have been given across the world. We know more about the these vaccines so soon after they're released than we have ever known about any other vaccine. It's not a safety concern that's delaying the full FDA approval, it's probably just crossing all the 'T's and dotting the 'I's."
Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines had over 90% efficacy for preventing COVID-19 in initial tests to get the emergency authorization, and Drees said they've held up well in the larger, real-world rollout.
"It's still seems they're in the high 80s for the most part in terms of preventing symptomatic disease, in most cases. Most importantly, all of the vaccines are very, very effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death, and that's true with the Delta variant as well."
Another common argument made by those against vaccines has been the quick timetable for getting the vaccine into testing. Drees said that's become the first day COVID-19 was discovered was not the first day researchers and scientists have been looking at various coronaviruses.
"It was based on years and years of prior research on coronaviruses and mRNA technology. This technology was developed and waiting for a situation just like this."
Delaware reported 103 statewide hospitalizations as of 6 p.m. on August 10, and while Drees could not confirm how many were in ChristianaCare facilities, she said she's seen a trend of a lack of trends when it comes to patients dealing with tougher cases.
"It's very variable. We're still seeing people with mild and asymptomatic disease, especially if vaccinated, but even when not. That's the thing that's so unpredictable, we've seen older, less healthy people sail through with minor disease, and we've seen young, healthy people get more sick."
As for the future of COVID-19 and the Delta variants, Drees is hopeful things will eventually settle down, but did not mention a time table.
"We hope that over time it will become an ordinary run-of-the-mill virus just like other cold viruses that cause minor disease and we don't really have to shut down society for it. We're not there yet. I think preventing hospitalization and death with vaccine is the most important thing."
The roughly 14,000 ChristianaCare employees have until September 21 to receive the first dose of one of the COVID vaccines.
Drees did not address Jensen's question on what the hospital would do if an employee chose to not get a vaccine by that point.