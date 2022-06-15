ChristianaCare announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that it has signed an agreement to purchase the former Jennersville Hospital campus in West Grove, Pennsylvania, from Tower Health.
The facility has been closed since the end of 2021 following an attempted sale of both Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals to Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC.
Tower Health eventually nixed that agreement in November, 2021, only to have a court rule against them, ordering the sales process restarted in February, 2022.
Canyon Atlantic then bailed on the deal in March.
Jennifer Schwartz, Chief Strategy Officer for Christiana Care, said they were following what transpired with the previous sales attempt.
"We've been looking at the opportunity to provide healthcare services in Southern Chester County for quite some time," said Schwartz, "and really see it as a great growth opportunity for Christiana but also to bring needed services."
It is the second Pennsylvania healthcare facility acquisition planned by ChristianaCare, having announced in February a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health in Chester. Schwartz said the moves are linked.
"Where we see both Southern Chester County and Delaware County as an opportunity for ChristianaCare to provide needed healthcare services and look at access points," said Schwartz.
The Jennersville purchase includes the hospital and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel of land.
Schwartz said they will engage stakeholders as they make plans for the site which will be known as ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
"We'll talk to the community and of course we're going to be using data to really look at what services we will provide on that campus," said Schwartz. "We know there was a lot of concern about the closure of emergency services, the lack of critical care services."
The deal is expected to close in 30 to 60 days. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.