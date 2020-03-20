ChristianaCare is instituting new guidelines for visitation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital system has canceled all outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation services until further notice. Officials are requesting the postponement of all non-urgent outpatient diagnostic exams and services for at least four to six weeks
Also, no visitors will be allowed to see any patients at ChristianaCare hospitals, and no support people are allowed to accompany a patient to a service with the following exceptions:
- One visitor is permitted for patients in palliative care or hospice
- One visitor is permitted to support laboring and postpartum mothers
- One support person is permitted for patients in the emergency department
- One support person is permitted for patients with outpatient services and surgical procedures (including at Helen F. Graham Cancer Center)
- One visitor is permitted for NICU and pediatric patients