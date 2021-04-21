A new joint venture between ChristianaCare and Highmark Health aims to shake-up the healthcare system.
Dr. Janice Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare, described the new transferrable model as bringing health care services into the 21st century.
"That's no longer designed around the concept of a visit. When someone has a chronic health condition, for example, high blood pressure--they have it every day, not once every three months when they can visit their doctor," Nevin said. "We are designing a new model of care that is continuous and data-driven that responds to the needs of each individual, moment-by-moment, identifying when they need support or care, and providing that through a wearable device or technology in the home, through secure text messaging or video consultation, or in-person at a practice office or in the community when that's needed."
Despite the implementation of technology, Nevis said she knows its still important for people to have the ability to look their doctor in the eye on occasion.
"We fully appreciate the importance of human contact" she said. "Frankly, I think that's been a lesson learned from COVID, and we will be able to deploy in-person resources for that human contact when it's absolutely necessary. So people will get the right care in the right place at the right time provided by the right people. This is care that's more efficient, and therefore, less costly. Care then becomes more affordable."
Dr. Nevin said the pro-active method of care isn't confined to medical needs.
"We know that social determinants like hunger, housing, and other social needs have a strong impact on a person's health, and we need to be able to address these holistically, if we're truly going to create health," said Nevin.
Karen Hanlon, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Highmark Health, said this joint venture will improve the overall health of the community.
"As opposed to waiting for the doctor visit and then taking the subsequent actions, we expect [this] will ultimately result in less deterioration of conditions, better health outcomes, and just generally keep people a little bit healthier than what they would have otherwise been," said Hanlon.
The effort begins with ChristianaCare's existing patients and Highmark's insured members, but the company's services will not exclusive to Delawareans with Highmark insurance.
In addition to aiming to transform the delivery of health care services and the patient experience, Hanlon said the companies will re-think how people pay for health care, ending what was described as a "tug-of-war" between payors and providers.
"With ChristianaCare, the unique and bold collaboration between provider and payor disrupts a long history of working across the table to instead working alongside one another," Hanlon said. "For decades, health care in the United States has been a tug of war between payors and providers with incentives that are misaligned, and inefficiencies throughout the system. That dynamic hasn't created the outcomes, equity, or affordability that we need."
"This collaboration is made possible by the shared goals of our two organizations to go beyond us delivering health care and to develop innovative solutions for our community that lead to more accessible and affordable health care for all that will drive better outcomes," she said.
Neither company could give a real-world example on how much a patient could save in this new model.
"It will ultimately depend on where we focus our efforts, what conditions we focus on, what conditions that person has, and how they're purchasing their health insurance today," Hanlon said "I don't think we can put an umber to it, but you can be assured of the fact that our goal for this collaboration continue to be high-quality outcomes at a more affordable cost than what the system provides for today."
But Dr. Nevin said a new solutions design center will create data- and technology-driven solutions to problems experienced by patients, caregivers, and the community with a shared goal of improving health outcomes, efficiency, and the overall experience for patients, members, and care providers.
"We gain unprecedented ability to identify problems and inefficiencies in health care and develop, deploy, and test solutions at scale," said Nevin.
ChristianaCare's existing Center for Virtual Health will also play a role in the endeavor, deploying virtual primary and specialty care services.
"The pandemic has proven its even greater potential," said Nevin.
The companies signed a 10-year agreement as part of the for-profit venture, which creates a new company that's yet to be named. Both companies said it could eventually lead to more jobs in Delaware.
"We're always looking to grow because if we grow we can scale better, and so we can't make any promises, but we're sure hopeful that we're so successful that we can create additional jobs. Employment always follows those kinds of successes," said Deb Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc., and chief growth officer for Highmark Health.
"We are here, we are very invested in Delaware, and in growing jobs in Delaware," Nevin said. "I believe this will help create the workforce of the future when it comes to health care and as we grow, so will the workforce."