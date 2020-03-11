ChristianaCare and its facilities will remain open to all patients and their visitors after Delaware sees its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
The health system announced Wednesday that it was cancelling all community events at facilities. This includes classes, lectures, meetings, and conferences both for staff and outside organizations. It's also exploring the option of virtual meetings.
"This step is designed to reduce the likelihood of community spread of the disease, protect our caregivers, patients, and vulnerable populations, and preserve health care resources so that we can maintain our readiness to care for our community," the health system said in a statement.
Temporary restrictions on visitors have been in place since January due to the flu. All visitors to Christiana and Wilmington hospitals must be age 16 or older.