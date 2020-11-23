Doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists on the front lines at Christiana Hospital are resilient, but growing weary as they battle the COVID-19 resurgence.

"They're tired because we continue to see sick patients roll into our intensive care unit, on life support, on ventilators, clinging to life," said Dr. Michael Benninghoff, medical director of ChristianaCare's medical intensive care unit at Christiana Hospital.

More than a quarter-million people have died in the country from COVID-19; ten million people are infected, according to Johns Hopkins University numbers Monday. In Delaware, cumulatively, we've had 30,892 cases of COVID-19 and 752 deaths.

These numbers continue to grow amid a third wave that's shattering case records in Delaware, and there's fear they could spike even more amid the holiday season. Further frustrating frontline heroes--the mask debate.

"If you mind social media, you'll find a lot of memes out there about whether or not this is a hoax, and whether or not masks are really helpful, and I think you can [find] the energy behind their frustration," he said. "The thought of someone not embracing a simple concept of wear your mask, frustrates them."

That's why ChristianaCare has teamed up with health care systems across the country to ask this holiday season that you mask up to save lives. The Every Mask Up campaign is a public service effort, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

This holiday season, they're asking that folks use common sense and abide by public health recommendations.

"The message should be really clear: normal people can die," said Benninghoff.

He pointed to a recent example involving a person in their 40s, who had no underlying health conditions, who died from COVID very quickly.

"It's embarrassing that this day in age that medicine has become political--I still can't believe it. But I can tell you that we see people come in here without co-morbidities and die," he said.

ChristianaCare doesn't have data on whether patients who wind up in their ICU wore masks prior to infection.

"I think that most people [wear masks]," he said. "In the ICU, we're oftentimes, not even able to communicate with our patients."

WDEL has inquired with the Delaware Division of Public Health for a data point on the issue.

But Benninghoff said there's no better evidence that masks work than in the state's flu cases, which are down. Delaware reported its first case of laboratory-confirmed flu, so far, this season, in a Kent County child, two weeks ago.

"The reason flu cases are down because people are social distancing and wearing masks. If flu cases were what they've been in the past, the last 10 years, we would be in a lot of trouble in terms of the resources and capacity," he said. "We're just not seeing the flu cases...and the reason we're not is because masks work."

Flu aside, the COVID-19 pandemic is deadlier and a more infectious pathogen, according to Benninghoff, who often tries to personalize the situation as opposed to focusing on the global political discussion. He asks people to think of themselves as the patient.

"Think of yourself as the patient or think of your sister as the patient, and I promise you, if you do, you may have a different outlook or attitude in terms of wearing masks or getting vaccines if you're the one in the bed with a tube in your windpipe," he said. "There's no way to gamble. You don't want to gamble, if it's about wearing masks, or getting a vaccine, err on the side of caution and do what's best for you and your family. It's very serious business. It's not something you want to roll the dice with."

While ChristianaCare is not concerned, at this time, about capacity issues as it relates to hospital beds, ventilators, personal protective gear, or critical staff, the prolonged aspect of the pandemic is taking its toll.

"We'll remain confident that we can meet any challenges that come our way," said Benninghoff.

But they remain optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccine is on the way with the first dosages likely coming before the end of the year for health care workers.

"That's the kind of thing we need to focus on is advances with treatment to keep people out of the hospital. Obviously, vaccinations are one of the big ones," he said. "Then, the message I'll have when that starts coming up...you should really take the vaccine. It's a deadly disease."