With four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware, ChristianaCare is now limiting visitors at its hospitals.
Now, patients be limited to two visitors to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The decision comes just one day after ChristianaCare said it would not limit visitation, but instead, cancel all community events.
In addition, ChristianaCare said it's recommending that older adults, who are especially vulnerable to illness, refrain from visiting the hospital entirely.
These new restrictions are in addition to flu-related policies that went into effect in January, requiring all hospital visitors be 16-years-old or older.
ChristianaCare recommends would-be visitors find alternative ways to connect with patients, including video or phone calls.
The two-visitor restriction does not apply to patients in hospice or palliative care.