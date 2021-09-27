Approximately 150 ChristianaCare employees have either left their positions or have been terminated after not complying with a vaccine mandate, the healthcare system announced Monday.
Another 200 caregivers have been granted medical or religious exemptions and will undergo regular COVID-19 testing, ChristianaCare said.
All employees had until September 21, 2021, to get the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a condition of employment. At the time the vaccine mandate was announced in late July, ChristianaCare told WDEL 4,500 of its 14,500 caregivers were unvaccinated.
Of those 4,500, ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice Nevin said a "small number" or 150 employees have left the organization. They include 90 full-time equivalent employees, 48 of which provided direct patient care. Fewer than a dozen were full-time nurses, the healthcare system said. A significant portion were also either part-time or casual positions, the healthcare system clarified.
Additionally, the healthcare system has hired more than 200 caregivers, including 160 in positions that provide direct patient care.
"These new caregivers join an organization in which they can be confident that their colleagues are vaccinated and that their organization is a leader in COVID-19 safety," said Nevin.
"We thank everyone who has made the decision to be vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is a service to others – especially our health care workers, who continue to battle COVID-19 daily as we meet the health care needs of our community. Vaccination continues to be our path not only to protect each other—but to ultimately reduce the spread of COVID-19 and end this pandemic," she said in a prepared statement."
Beebe Healthcare announced it is not mandating the vaccine for its employees, but instead, is offering incentives.
Nemours and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which owns St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, also have vaccine mandates in place though it's unclear how many have complied so far. Employees of St. Francis Hospital had until September 21, 2021, to get vaccinated. WDEL has reached out Trinity Health for data.