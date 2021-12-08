ChristianaCare is postponing some surgeries after another surge in both COVID and non-COVID-related hospitalizations.
Delaware's largest hospital system said they are seeing "an extraordinarily high volume of patients who need hospital and emergency care."
COVID-related hospitalizations have risen in Delaware from 159 on Thanksgiving to 296, the highest level since dipping to 290 on February 4. September reached a peak of 271 cases on the 11th day of the month.
The state's data does not break down hospitalizations by hospitals.
Christiana said they will "temporarily postpone surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive and that would impact inpatient bed availability."
They plan to continue surgeries for those already in the hospital, emergency-related care, and surgeries where patients are discharged within six hours.
ChristianaCare initially postponed non-urgent services for at least four to six weeks in March 2020 as the initial wave of COVID cases struck Delaware.
Hospital officials said they could contact affected patients individually.