ChristianaCare will restrict patients to one visitor at any given time as COVID cases continue to be at a higher level in Delaware.
Inpatients will be allowed one visitor from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., while outpatients and those coming by ambulance will also be granted a support person.
In all cases, the visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening to be allowed in either Christiana, Wilmington, or Union Hospital.
Masks will also be required, no matter vaccination and the negative COVID-19 status.
ChristianaCare has bounced back between tighter and looser restrictions over the past 26 months of the pandemic.
Delaware reported 112 COVID hospitalizations on May 26, the lowest number since May 14, but still significantly higher than the 63 on April 30.
Beebe has not announced any change to their Sussex County facilities.