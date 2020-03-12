ChristianaCare is offering a free, drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic on Wilmington's Riverfront Friday.
From 10.a.m to 2 p.m. on March 13, 2020, members of the public with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, are urged to come get a free test in the parking area at 601 South Madison Street in Wilmington, across from Penn Cinema.
Test results will be available within two to five days.
ChristianaCare is hosting this free clinic in an effort to mitigate community spread of COVID-19 and reduce demand on emergency departments in the state, just days after Delaware saw its first presumptive positive case in a University of Delaware faculty member. Since Wednesday, three additional cases of coronavirus have been detected among the University of Delaware community.
Those who do not have flu-like symptoms are asked not to come to the drive-thru clinic. Testing is not recommended for persons with no symptoms.
People with questions about coronavirus may call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1.866.408.1899 or TTY at 1.800.232.5460 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e-mail DPHCall@delaware.gov.