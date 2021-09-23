A preliminary injunction that would have forced ChristianaCare to administer ivermectin to a Brandywine Hundred man who is gravely ill and hospitalized with COVID-19 has been denied.
Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn heard two hours of argument Thursday, September 23, 2021 in a lawsuit brought by Maryellen DeMarco, wife of David DeMarco. Zurn's opinion, which she aims to file Friday morning, comes in a case of first impression.
"The preliminary injunction will be denied," she said Thursday. "The plaintiff has failed on all three factors. The defendant does not have an enforceable duty to treat Mr. DeMarco with ivermectin, and Mr. DeMarco does not have an enforceable legal right to that treatment. The plaintiff has also failed to meet her burden of demonstrating irreparable harm, as she's failed to prove that depriving Mr. DeMarco of ivermectin would deprive him of an effective treatment for his disease or that he would be worse-off without it," said Zurn.
David DeMarco was hospitalized on September 7, 2021, and was then discharged from the hospital--against medical advice-- and taken home for hospice care on September 19. Due to a "catastrophic" equipment failure at home, David DeMarco was re-admitted to the hospital. He rescinded his "Do Not Resuscitate" order and was intubated. He's now on a ventilator at Wilmington Hospital, where a ChristianaCare pulmonologist testified he is "very severely, critically ill."
"My understanding is that he is currently stable, but does not have a good prognosis," said Maryellen DeMarco, during testimony in a virtual court proceeding Thursday, September 23. "On multiple occasions, he said, he never wanted to be on a ventilator."
During witness testimony, Dr. Vinay Maheshwari, who chairs ChristianaCare's Department of Medicine and specializes in critical care pulmonology, testified:
"Before he was discharged against medical advice he was not on a ventilator, now he is," said Dr. Maheshwari.
Before admittance to the hospital, Maryellen DeMarco said her husband specifically told her he did not want to take remdesivir, an FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment for hospitalized patients. Instead, he'd like to take ivermectin, a drug that is not currently FDA-approved for treatment of COVID-19.
"My objective in this litigation is that I want to stop the hospital from preventing David from taking a medication that he wishes to take--ivermectin--that he as a legitimate prescription to take, and that we both believe will significantly improve his condition, his chances of recovery. I want to save his life," she told the vice chancellor.
"David would absolutely have taken the ivermectin himself," she said, if she were able to hand it to him. But due to COVID protocols, she's not permitted in his ICU room.
And he did, in fact, take "one large dose" himself, when he was home on hospice care, Maryellen DeMarco testified.
"I absolutely believe that especially at this stage of his life, which may end soon without further measures, that he has the right to take this medication at this time, ivermectin," she said.
The two hours of argument in the virtual proceedings centered around whether ivermectin is an effective and safe treatment for COVID-19 with witnesses on both sides of the argument dedicating time to various studies with the court hearing testimony from ChristianaCare's Dr. Maheshwari and Dr. Ryan Partovi, a primary care naturopathic medicine doctor in California, who testified on DeMarco's behalf. Dr. Partovi, who said he's treated "less than 250" COVID-positive patients with ivermectin, but never met or spoke with Mr. DeMarco, testified he reviewed David DeMarco's medical records Thursday morning and believes the drug could help him.
"I think it very likely would [help him]...I've seen in my practice, amongst the different medications that I use for COVID...I would say the one medication that I found is the most effective by itself is the ivermectin. There have been several patients I've treated--typically earlier in the disease--solely with ivermectin, and it's completely resolved their symptoms within several days," Partovi said. "It's the single most powerful intervention that I've come across."
But in closing arguments, John Balaguer, an attorney for ChristianaCare pointed out the primary issue is not whether the treatment is safe or effective.
"It's whether the court has the authority to compel a physician to administer a drug or any treatment, for that matter, that in the physician's medical judgement has not been proven to be safe and effective and is contrary to generally accepted healthcare standards," said Balaguer. "The plaintiff hasn't cited any legal authority recognizing a patient's right to demand, indeed coerce, a physician to provide particular care. The fact is that the physician-patient relationship just doesn't work [that way]. In a physician-patient relationship, a patient entrusts themselves to the doctor's care...at the same time, Delaware law specifically recognizes that a physician may decline to comply with a patients' directives about care if what the patient wants is contrary to the doctor's medical judgement."
Ralph Lorigo, an attorney in closing arguments for the DeMarcos argued the hospital has "nothing to lose" by providing ivermectin to Mr. DeMarco, who stands to lose his life.
"Irreparable harm occurs every day to this individual, and death is the end result, if the protocol doesn't work--and it doesn't work in a lot of situations. That's why we have 650,000 dead people," said Lorigo. "You get to decide whether or not we have a legitimate right. You know we have a legitimate right to say no...we have a right to share in the decision, we have a right to make choices about our care. What this family is looking for is just to exercise that right. What Maryellen obviously wants to do is save her husband...no one wants him to die, but she wants to give him this additional chance," he said.
Vice Chancellor Zurn said she would certify an interlocutory appeal to the state's highest court though it's unclear whether the DeMarcos would pursue that legal avenue.
ChristianaCare had no comment on the vice chancellor's decision.