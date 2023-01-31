ChristianaCare's website was down for a time Tuesday as part of an international cyberattack.
According to a list posted on social media Tuesday, Russian "hacktivist" group Killnet targeted the front page of at least one health care system in every state.
Included on the list was ChristianaCare, which posted that its main ChristianaCare.org page was down Tuesday, but that patient portals were still available at a separate link.
ChristianaCare's website, https://t.co/2EzFe88lbp is currently experiencing temporary service interruptions. For patients who need to access their patient portal, please use the app or visit the portal directly here: https://t.co/iHw3Ro7P1c. (1/2)— ChristianaCare (@christianacare) February 1, 2023
Access to the main page was restored at around 8 p.m.
The Office of Health and Human Services put out a warning in December about potential cyberattacks from KillNet.
“While KillNet’s DDoS attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days,” the HHS warning stated.
Pennsylvania's target was listed as Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnston, Maryland's as Holy Cross Health in Silver Spring, and New Jersey's as Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.