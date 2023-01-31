ChristianaCare
Amy Cherry

ChristianaCare's website was down for a time Tuesday as part of an international cyberattack.

According to a list posted on social media Tuesday, Russian "hacktivist" group Killnet targeted the front page of at least one health care system in every state.

Included on the list was ChristianaCare, which posted that its main ChristianaCare.org page was down Tuesday, but that patient portals were still available at a separate link.

Access to the main page was restored at around 8 p.m.

The Office of Health and Human Services put out a warning in December about potential cyberattacks from KillNet. 

“While KillNet’s DDoS attacks usually do not cause major damage, they can cause service outages lasting several hours or even days,” the HHS warning stated.

Pennsylvania's target was listed as Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnston, Maryland's as Holy Cross Health in Silver Spring, and New Jersey's as Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.

Tags