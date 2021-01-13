A Christina School District teacher protest designed to change a reopening plan was reduced to faint noise in Zoom calls as its school board and superintendent defended going ahead with hybrid learning.
Christina has been holding its meetings for the past six months in a hybrid setting, with members having the option to attend at Gauger, or join via a Zoom call.
January's meeting fell on the second day of the district's return to hybrid learning, a decision that the Christina Education Association planned to rally against outside Gauger before the 7 p.m. meeting.
Board President Keeley Powell, who has typically attended the meetings in person, chose to go to the virtual route.
"We had some information about a demonstration to be held at Gauger, our typical meeting site, and it had the potential to cause a disruption to our general business meeting. In an effort to conduct the business of the board with minimal interruption, I made the decision to join this meeting remotely."
Once the meeting started, the board heard from a series of teachers during public comment, trying to sway a move back to remote learning, many of whom appeared to still be at Gauger, as car horns could be heard in the background of their comments.
Elementary teacher Rebecca LeJeune used one of measurements removed from the state's COVID-19 dashboard to make her argument, adding that this decision shouldn't just be in the hands of Superintendent Dan Shelton.
"Instead of a directive of one person, at the very least, we ask you to wait until the positivity rate is lower, or wait until teachers can be vaccinated, which is only a month away."
Downes Elementary Teacher Lisa Lemmon said some of her colleagues are struggling physically with concerns they could catch the coronavirus.
"We have teachers and support staff having panic attacks, suffering from insomnia, high blood pressure, or just consumed with fear all stemming from anxiety to a return to an environment that has not proven to be safe yet."
According to state data, the Christina School District has had 17 students and 42 teachers who were operating in the hybrid model contract COVID since September 1. Those numbers are based on contact tracing being done by school nurses.
Frustrated parents also spoke to the board, looking to make sure the district was moving more towards a full reopening, instead of full remote.
"It is so disheartening to hear teacher-after-teacher refuse to go back to school," Heather Bowersox said. "Cancer patients with low immune systems still go for chemo treatments, but the schools can't stay open to give the kids the education that they need."
"You can not truly believe that keeping the kids home learning online is the best thing for them. There are students who cannot learn in remote atmospheres between distractions, remote technology, or many other reasons. Two days in the building is a joke, when other schools and private schools can stay open."
According to numbers shown by the district, about 40% of secondary students are failing in English/Language Arts, about double the amount of the 2019-20 school year. Students receiving As are holding steady at about 25%, but when Ds are included, about half of Christina's students are receiving one of the two lowest grades, as opposed to about 33% last year.
That's just part of the reason why Shelton, who has taken part in weekly Heads of School meetings with Governor Carney, said hybrid is the right decision, and not what the 1,500 people who signed an online petition are demanding.
"I have chosen not to rely on social media, but the experts who give us their valuable time on a weekly basis to help us understand the recommendations they are making. I also am looking at the data that surrounds our student learning. We have failure rates that are unacceptably high."
Shelton said he recognizes there's a lot of people who think going back into schools with COVID-19 still in the "significant community spread" category is a mistake, but that there isn't always strength in numbers.
"People can have very strong opinions. They can validate those opinions using resources from the internet, and large groups of people can all agree they have the answers, and have the data to draw those conclusions from. I hope we can also recognize that just because a large group of people feel they are right, and preach it on social media, that does not mean that they are right."
His stance meant a Christina School Board who operated completely remotely, did not press for going back to virtual-only learning.
About 31% of Christina's students are in the district's "Virtual Academy" a percentage that has risen over the past month, and is currently facing a wait-list as the second marking period ends on January 22.
Claire O'Neil said she felt safety came first in her decision to not go to Gauger and face the protestors.
"I really felt like organizing a rally in the wake of what happened in D.C. less than a week ago, it made me feel unsafe to attend the school board meeting tonight, which is a shame. This is a sticky wicket, it is not an easy thing to be engaged in education right now. Governor Carney said we need to get back to hybrid, so here we are in CSD ready to get back to hybrid this week, so that's where our minds need to go."