Dr. Keeley Powell was voted unanimously to serve as President of the Christina School Board during a meeting on Tuesday that made no decision on the form of learning the district will start with in September.
Powell, who served as Vice President behind Dr. Meredith Griffin who stepped down earlier this summer, is an assistant dean at the University of Delaware's College of Earth, Ocean and Environment.
Dr. Claire O'Neill was selected by her peers to step into the Vice President role.
O'Neill is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Delaware, and is the President of the Newark High School PTSA.
After the Board reorganization, members voted 5-0-1 to select Susan Mitchell to take George Evans' seat on the board for the next eight months until the next school board elections in May 2021. Donald Powell received the other vote, while Brandon Townsend also ran for the position.
Board members heard another series of presentations on both hybrid and remote learning plans from their reopening committees, but no firm decisions were made to the district's calendar. Their no decision came on the same night that Appoquinimink voted to start with a remote model, then switch to hybrid after six weeks.
The district did unveil the result of the "CSD Voices" Survey, that garnered over 7,000 responses from parents, staff, students, and the community.
58% of parents, 59% of staff, and 44% of students said they would be very uncomfortable with a full-time, 5 days a week in-person teaching model, against just 9%, 6%, and 14% saying they'd be very comfortable, respectively.
When asked about full-time remote learning, staff jumped to 43% very comfortable, with parents at 37%, and students at 34%. 22% of students said they would be very uncomfortable going full-time remote, against just 8% of staff. 68% of teachers classified themselves as very comfortable or moderately comfortable.
In a hybrid scenario of 2 days of in-person, and 3 days of remote per week, comfort was split.
31% of parents were very uncomfortable with this model, 24% of staff, and 25% of students. Just 8% of parents were very comfortable with this set-up, which is similar to the one that was introduced in the Appoquinimink School District on Tuesday. 10% of teachers and 13% of students said they were very comfortable with that split.
The next Christina School Board meeting is set for Tuesday, September 8, the currently scheduled first day of school. It's uncertain when, or if, a special meeting will be called to make a decision on the reopening plan.