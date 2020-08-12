Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.