The Christina Education Association is calling on the Christina School District's Board of Education to make a decision on reopening after the board refrained from doing so at its meeting earlier this week.
"I was hoping that we got a decision. I think everybody was really hoping that we got a decision...I think everyone's getting a little antsy. They want to know what they need to prepare for, and if it's remotely, so teachers can get the training, teachers can get the materials they need in order to effectively be able to teach their students, so it's very important," Darren Tyson, president of the association.
Right before Christina's board meeting Wednesday, the state's largest school district, the Red Clay Consolidated School District, announced it would begin school this fall with six weeks of virtual instruction. Tyson said the stress of not knowing is "draining" and "unfair."
"I think everybody really assumed that they would follow suit and think remotely, but I guess we'll see," he said.
At its meeting Wednesday, Christina school board members voted unanimously to a delay in the start of school, pushing the date back to September 8. But no decision was made on the type of instruction that would occur.
Superintendent Dan Shelton said working groups were expecting a statewide decision on the reopening of schools. Governor Carney gave the green-light for instruction to be a mix of hybrid and in-person, but left districts with the local control to decide what that looks like.
"The time that we need to make sure that we will be fully prepared for our students to return whether that is in a full remote model, and/or we are beginning to prepare for a hybrid, rolling in of grade levels, whatever that might look like," said Shelton.
The Delaware State Education Association has also called for a virtual start to the school year.
If the order is report back to the classroom, Tyson anticipates some educators will be unwilling.
"Most importantly, what teachers think is that this pandemic is not under control," he said. "I would think a lot of people may not return. We also have to look at teachers with underlying conditions--that's something else. Also you've got to look at if all the school districts around us are going remotely, and we are going full-blast, what about those teachers that have children who are going to be home...making sure they're getting their lessons as well as trying to provide for their students."
Governor Carney has said accommodations would be made for teachers with underlying health conditions or those in high-risk categories, noting perhaps they could be virtual teachers.
Some teachers have expressed an interest in wanting to teach virtually from their classrooms, Tyson said.
"I think that's a great idea. A lot of teachers really struggle doing it from home because of technology...it might be a way for us to satisfy the needs of our students by teachers being in their classroom, so that's something we'll hopefully talk about more as we get closer to the decision made by the Christina School District's Board of Education."
Tyson, who's been the Dean of Students at Newark High School for more than a decade, added testing is paramount to educators feeling safe in the classroom. Carney has said he wants every educator tested before they return to the classroom. No current plan calls for testing of students.
"I truly believe that without testing, we will not be able to actually go back into the buildings until everyone is tested," said Tyson.
With a student body of 1,200 at Newark High School, Tyson thinks remote instruction would be the safest method for students. The state's largest high school, William Penn High School, in the Colonial School District has already opted to go virtual.
Tyson added he's concerned about whether students and families follow COVID-19 guidelines outside of the classroom and whether households have high-risk individuals.
"You can come in one day everybody's fine, the next day we could have an outbreak, and everybody's back in their house again, so it's very concerning," he said. "So many teachers take care of their parents, take care of their grandparents, or they may even be living in the same households with them, so it's really important that we do the necessary steps to make sure that everyone is safe."