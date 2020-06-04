The Christina School District has hired Capital School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton to fill the vacancy in their district.
Shelton has overseen the Capital School District since 2015, and has 22 years of experience as an educator and administrator.
Shelton's parents and grandfather graduated from Newark High School, while his children are currently attending Maclary Elementary School in the district.
“I am so excited to be coming home to the Christina School District,” said Shelton in a statement. “There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to retain, rebuild and restore Christina School District. I look forward to reconnecting with colleagues I have worked with before and building a leadership team that will help guide our students and staff in making Christina a destination district.”
Before taking the Capital role, Shelton taught at Drew-Pyle and Bayard, and worked in administration at several schools including Gallaher, Maclary, and Kirk.
Shelton will take over on July 1 for Richard Gregg, who has served as Christina's superintendent since 2017.