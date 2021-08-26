Less than two weeks before the start of school, the Christina School District is actively searching for teachers as interest in their Virtual Academy continues to rise.
Christina Director of Student Services Gina Moody told her school board on Wednesday that even as many families are excited to get back to in-person, five-day learning, there remains a market for families looking to stay remote.
"This school year, many families have found that this learning environment works for them, works for their student and child at home, and works for them as a family unit for some who are still at home for working purposes."
Christina gave its families until June 30 to decided if they wanted to do in-person or virtual learning, and through that process, and those who have requested virtual since that point, there are 454 students in the Virtual Academy, plus a wait list.
District Superintendent Dan Shelton said that wait list has grown, even as the countdown to the first day of school shrinks.
"We've had people put their names in in the last few days. It's very difficult for us to get people into a program we don't necessarily have slots for. So we're trying our best to increase it to make room for more families, but we're limited by the staff that we have."
Teaching jobs specifying the Virtual Academy are posted on the district's jobs page.
The requests to stay virtual have skewed towards younger students, with about 100 high school students, about 150 middle school students, and then close to 200 elementary students wishing to remain in the virtual environment found for the 2020-21 school year.
Shelton said one confusion has been parents thinking this would be similar to last year's hybrid format, but instead this is a completely independent situation, although students would remain on the attendance rolls at their originally assigned school for athletics and graduation purposes.
"Some people signed up assuming we would be 'rooming and Zooming' with their teacher like last year, which it is not. It's a separate program this year, and I would say that's the biggest reason why people have chosen to not continue through the process."
K-12 students in Christina begin classes the week of Wednesday, September 8, with Pre-K starting up the following Monday.