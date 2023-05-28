Newark police generic

Early this morning at around 4:30 am, a serious two vehicle accident occurred on the Christina Parkway over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

A 38 year old man was trapped in his vehicle after the head on accident, which resulted in a 45 minute long rescue effort and a blood infusion for the victim.

The second patient, a 24-year-old man, was treated for lower body injuries and also transported to the hospital.

The Newark Police Department closed the Christina Parkway between Science Boulevard and Elkton Road but it was reopened at 9:00 a.m.

Newark Police department is still investigating the incident.

