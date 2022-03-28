The annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup volunteer weekend makes its triumphant return this year after some COVID disruption.
"This is our 30th year," said DNREC's Shirley Posey. "We had special T-shirts made for all registered volunteers."
The cleanup, which runs at 15 sites around the state from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022, has been on hold for the previous two years due to the pandemic--which was bad news for the waterway.
"Everyone is excited to be outside helping the environment by restoring the health of the river, so I'm really excited. We average between 700 and 800 volunteers a year, and they collect an average of 15 tons of trash each year," Posey said. "A total of 450 tons of trash has been collected in 30 years. That's a lot of trash."
Posey believes the time off will have likely resulted in buildup of things like plastics and tires in the tributaries and sheds that would all eventually end up in the ocean.
Those interested in helping can visit ChristinaRiverCleanup.org to check out site availability.
"Unfortunately, some of the sites have been closed because they're already full and we have to, for safety reasons, watch how many people we have per site," she said. "Then we give them bags and gloves, and they go around and just pick up trash and bring it back and then we have it collected."